112 Andalucía manages almost 5,000 emergency incidents during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day The free-to-call number offers support to callers in English, French, German and Arabic, as well as in Spanish, guaranteeing a response to all emergency situations in the region regardless of the origin or language of the person requesting assistance

The Junta’s 112 emergency telephone service has managed a total of 4,818 incidents in Andalucía, from the first minute of the day on Christmas Eve until midnight on Christmas Day.

The number represents almost 17 per cent fewer incidents than during the same period last year, when 5,794 were counted.

Christmas Day was the day on which the most emergencies were handled, with a total of 2,517, representing 52.24 percent of the total, while on Christmas Eve a total of 2,301 incidents were attended (47.75 percent).

Accidents

The main reasons for calls to 112 were for health care (2,510), followed by incidents related to public safety issues (1,017). They were followed by traffic incidents (281), traffic accidents (210), fires (205) and matters related to animals (201). The rest of the calls were for information relating to requests for social services, rescues, and breakdowns in basic services, among others.

Seville was the province that had the greatest volume of calls, with 1,320 incidents managed, followed by Malaga, with 940. Following behind were Granada (586), Cadiz (559) and Cordoba (430). At the other extreme, the provinces with a quieter Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, were the provinces of Almeria (356), Jaén (334) and Huelva (293).

Highest volume of calls

The time slot with the highest volume of calls in the 112 control rooms was between 7pm and 8pm when up to 157 incidents were handled in one hour on Saturday, December 24, and 148 on Christmas Day.

Of the 4,818 incidents managed in the region, 1,694 have been concentrated in provincial capitals. Seville was the one in which the most emergencies were managed (608). Next were the cities of Malaga (361), Cordoba (210), Granada (196) and Huelva (112).

Free and multilingual

The 112 Andalucía emergency service number is a public, free and multilingual service that can be called in the event of an emergency in health, firefighting and rescue, public safety and civil protection matters. With a single call to this free and easy-to-remember telephone number that is valid throughout the European territory, members of the public can access the necessary help in any urgent and emergency situation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

It is a multilingual service that offers support to callers in English, French, German and Arabic, as well as in Spanish. In this way, it guarantees coverage for all emergency situations that occur in Andalucía regardless of the origin or language of the person requesting assistance.