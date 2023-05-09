10,000 retail workers in Malaga called to strike from 24 June onwards The trade unions have called the strike because of a deadlock in negotiations between employers and employees over moving staff from one workplace to another without compensation

About 10,000 retail workers in Malaga will go on strike in June as employers and employees remain at loggerheads over workplace transfer negotiations.

The CC OO and UGT trade unions have called for the indefinite strike from 24 June and are fighting the employers' plans to increase - from 5 to 15kms - the distance to move staff from one workplace to another without compensating them, or paying them additional transport costs such as fuel.

Secretary general of the Federation of Services, Mobility and Consumer Affairs of UGT-Malaga, Antonio Solano, confirmed to SUR that a lack of progress in the negotiation of the collective agreement in the sector led the trade unions' decision to apply extra pressure, but they hope to reach an agreement with the employers before 24 June.

An agreement has already been reached on a wage increase in the sector, with both parties agreeing to a 3% raise for this year.