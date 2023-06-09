A show on ice - Frozen comes to cool down a summery Marbella Arena The Disney spectacle features performers from across the world

Alekk M. Saanders Marbella.

The uniqueness of the show Frozen arriving at the Marbella Arena this weekend lies in combining figure skating, circus and songs from the Disney animated film written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. On 10 June at 8pm, 14 elite ice skaters, 10 acrobats and four singers will take control of the frozen playground with grace and agility.

They represent a dozen countries, including Holland, Germany, Indonesia, Austria, Spain and Eastern European countries. The acrobats are from the National Circus of Cuba (Circo Nacional de Cuba). The international troupe reflects the philosophy of Arena Production - the promotion of intercultural exchange and the support of young artists.

Berlin-based Agenda Production, under the direction of Rimma Wachsmann and Shalva Beniashvili, has positioned itself among the leading organisers of dance, ballet and shows in Europe over 35 years. Marbella will be the first night of the ice show in Spain, before it moves on to Alicante and Barcelona.

"The audience will experience an adventurous musical journey into a magical fairy-tale world," Rimma Wachsmann told SUR in English. "Our team is very international and we want to show that it is possible to live and create in peace and total understanding. And this is our message to all in the world."

Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Sven and Kristoff will perform an entertaining ice spectacle where every song is a mini-show, or rather a symbiosis of impressive ice dance, breathtaking circus acrobatics, and live singing. Over 300 costumes and the huge LED screen displaying the deep snow-covered forest will help to create the illusion of a winter fairy-tale.

The show is in Spanish though it will be easily understood even without words. The organisers emphasise that it is a family show. Frozen will melt hearts of all ages. Children up to 12 years have a 30% discount. Tickets can be bought at alphamusic.es and entradas.com (from 28 euros).