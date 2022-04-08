Riogordo's Passion Play returns for Easter Weekend Foreign residents get involved every year and this year is no different, with British couples and a British-German family taking on roles

El Paso de Riogordo, or Riogordo's Passion Play, will be back for Easter weekend for the first time since 2019.

Although it did go ahead to mark the seventieth anniversary in July 2021, this is the first time since 2019 that it will take place during Semana Santa (Holy Week).

The play will be performed at the village's El Paso open-air theatre on Good Friday (15) and Saturday 16 April. The performance will start at 5pm and lasts approximately three hours.

El Paso tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus Christ in around 17 scenes and has been declared a festival of national tourist interest. It has been performed in the village in this way since 1951 and has won international recognition.

In recent years the cast has included a handful of foreign residents and this year is no different. Once again Riogordo residents, the British-German Burke family, who moved to the village in 2019, will be participating as will other Brits who are long-term residents of the village, including Leila Lawson who for many years has been, "Woman of Jerusalem, third from the left" as she puts it.

Tickets 10 € (7€ for children and pensioners) from: www.mientrada.net, Pasatiempos bookshop, Torre del Mar or at the box office on the day.