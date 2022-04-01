Malaga through my eyes An exhibition of work by British painter Derek Worthington is currently on at the Sala de Exposiciones Manuel Barbadillo

Malaga-based British artist Derek Worthington currently has an exhibition of his work on at the Sala de Exposiciones Manuel Barbadillo in Malaga.

'Málaga a través de mis ojos' (Malaga through my eyes) is a collection of pieces Worthington had included in an exhibition which opened just days before the lockdown in March 2020 and, as such, few people got to see it. It also includes pieces that the artist has completed since the start of the pandemic.

Worthington's use of colour captures the city of Malaga, its buildings, greenery and people beautifully and visitors to the exhibition will recognise the scenes in his work.

The exhibition runs until 18 April and is open from 10am to 1.30pm and 5-8pm Monday to Friday except Monday afternoons. It is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sala de Exposiciones Manuel Barbadillo, 7 Avenida Comandante Benítez, 29001 Malaga