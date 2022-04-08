Festival of Legends comes to the Benalmádena auditorium The festival will focus on tributes to legendary artists who have marked the history of music

Benalmádena is gearing up for one of its biggest musical events since the start of the pandemic with a cycle of concerts in the town's municipal auditorium throughout the spring and summer.

Under the banner of The Festival of Legends, the initiative has been organised by Benalmádena town hall, and the entertainment promotion company, Ocio Music, who say the festival will be "focused on all audiences with tributes to artists who have marked the history of music".

The programme will run during April, May, June and September, and will feature tributes to Spanish, British and American music legends.

The festival will get going on Saturday 16 April with two tribute shows, the first to Spanish pop crooners like Julio Iglesias and Raphael. The second show will focus on the hits of Nino Bravo, an iconic Spanish baroque pop and ballad singer who died in a car crash in 1973 at the age of 28.

The following Saturday, Paul Maxwell will present a show dedicated to Elton John.

Paul Maxwell has performed this show all over Andalucía and has earned a reputation in his own right as a solo pianist, as well as being respected, along with his band, for his ability to reproduce the dynamic sound of Elton John, both vocally and musically.

The sound of British rock and pop music will continue on Saturday 7 May, when the night will be dedicated to The Beatles and The Rolling Stones; while on 28 May, lovers of rock and roll will enjoy the Elvis Presley and Friends concert, with tributes to The King, Little Richard, Buddy Holly and Ray Charles.

The music of Supertramp, one of the UK's most successful progressive rock/pop bands will fill the auditorium on 18 June.

Supertramp reached their commercial peak with Breakfast in America in 1979, and the album produced some of their most well-known songs, such as The Logical Song and Goodbye Stranger, all of which will be recreated on the night.

Other concerts include a night dedicated to four of the top selling pop artists of all time: Phil Collins, Tina Turner, Robbie Williams and The Bee Gees, (3 September); a special Michael Jackson show for children (11 September); and a Beatles Night, with music of the fab four performed by the Abbey Road tribute band.

Saturday 23 will present the psychedelic rock compilations of Pink Floyd; while the final concert (30th) will be dedicated to greatest hits of the legendary Cher, and of the chart-topping Swedish hit machine, Abba.

Tickets cost 20 euros in advance and 25 euros on the night. They are available from www.elcorteingles.com or call: 633647260. Information: Facebook page for Ocio Music.