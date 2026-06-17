Torrential rain and hail cause widespread flooding in southern Spain's Jaén

Manuela Millán 17/06/2026 Actualizado a las 10:48h.

A severe storm has caused widespread disruption in Jaén after intense rain and hail turned streets into rivers and flooding properties.

The downpour, which began at around 8pm yesterday, caught people by surprise as the weather rapidly deteriorated, bringing a combination of heavy rain, hail, and strong winds that lasted for nearly an hour.

Infrastructure overwhelmed

The downpour overwhelmed the Andalusian city's drainage systems.

Local weather services reported that 30 litres of rain per square metre fell within a 20-minute window.

The volume of water turned roads into rivers with enough force to dislodge paving stones and sweep away large wheelie bins.

Passersby struggled against the rising water, with some knocked off their feet and unable to stand without assistance, while motorists faced dangerous driving conditions.

Extensive flooding and infrastructure damage

The city centre was among the areas hardest hit. The Roldán y Marín underground car park had to close after water flooded in through its entrance, requiring emergency barriers to block access.

Flooding was also reported at the Jaén Plaza shopping centre, where water breached the entrances and entered the underground parking facilities.

In some residential areas large pools of water blocked access to homes, while many basements and private garages were flooded. Several districts also experienced temporary power outages.

The emergency services (112 Andalucía) and local police, and fire crews, received more than 110 calls for assistance as the impact of the storm spread to neighbouring municipalities, including La Guardia and Los Villares.

Jaén City Council activated a "pre-emergency" phase, deployment teams to work through the night to clear debris, pump out water, and restore basic services to the city’s 110,000 residents.

No injuries reported

Despite the sudden severity of the flash flooding and the significant material damage caused, localauthorities confirmed this morning that no injuries have been reported.

Locals have expressed shock at the unprecedented nature of the storm. "What I’ve just experienced was incredible," noted one resident, while another, Maria del Mar Sanchez, added that she had never seen a weather event of that scale in the area before.

Today weather forecast for Malaga province