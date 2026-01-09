Relegation-threatened Marbella move to appoint third coach of the season

Jorge Garrido Malaga. Friday, 9 January 2026, 16:38 Share

It's all change yet again at Marbella FC after the club appointed their third coach of the season on Wednesday as they dismissed head coach David Movilla following a bleak run that yielded just one win from seven matches.

In a statement, the third-tier club said: "Marbella FC announces that coach David Movilla is leaving the club. We thank him for his professionalism and dedication during his time at Marbella FC and wish him the best in his future career."

They moved quickly to appoint David Cabello, who follows in the footsteps of Carlos de Lerma and Movilla already this campaign.

Cabello, a Spanish-German coach born in Remscheid in 1977, previously worked in Malaga's academy and led Poli Ejido to promotion, later managing Melilla last season.

Cabello takes over a side that sits 18th in Primera RFEF, seven points from safety, with the Malaga-based side under mounting pressure, with safety now seven points away.

Villarreal B 3–1 Marbella

The change in the dugout came after Marbella's alarming slide continued on Sunday as they were overwhelmed before the break by Villarreal's reserve side.

They conceded inside five minutes and were 3–0 down by the 24th minute after a one-sided opening spell in which they failed to register a shot on target.

Villarreal B eased off after the interval and were reduced to ten men, allowing Marbella to pull one back through Eugeni, but there was no sustained response.

In more positive news, the club this week confirmed the signing of striker Dani Selma, a forward with close to 100 Primera RFEF appearances.