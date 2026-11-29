Huang, 18, took control of the tournament in the second round.

Marina Rivas 29/11/2026 Actualizado a las 22:41h.

Anna Huang had only just turned 18 when she arrived at La Cala Resort in Mijas, and by Sunday evening she was the youngest champion in the history of the Open de España.

The Canadian ended the Ladies European Tour season by winning the Andalucía Costa del Sol title on 19 under par, three shots clear of Switzerland's Morgane Metraux. At 18 years and 30 days, she is three years younger than France's Nastasia Nadaud, who was 21 when she won last year.

Huang took control of the tournament in the second round, when a 63 set a course record at La Cala and put her top of the leaderboard, where she stayed for the rest of the week.

However, her record didn't last as long: it was bettered by Australia's Stephanie Bunque in the third round and now stands at 61.

Despite Huang's lead, Metraux was never far behind. Only one shot separated the pair at the start of the final day, and the Swiss player stayed close to Huang all afternoon.

Close battle

The title was settled over the closing holes. Huang bogeyed the 16th, which gave Metraux a chance to level, but the Swiss then missed a par putt on the 17th. A birdie on the 18th may have sealed Huang's highest score of the week (69), but it was still enough to give her a fifth win on the tour.

That makes her the youngest player to reach the mark, ahead of Lydia Ko, who was 18 years and 295 days old when she did so. It is also Huang's third professional title of 2026, and it earned her 105,000 euros.

Metraux finished on 16 under, while Spain's Carla Tejedo and Germany's Alexandra Forsterling tied for third on 15 under.

Peláez finishes as tour's leading Spaniard

Ana Peláez, the only player from Malaga province in the field, finished 15th on seven under par. She was the third-best Spaniard in the tournament, behind Tejedo and Blanca Fernández.

Her week was uneven at either end. She opened with a 72 and closed with a 71, which was level par, but she played her best golf in between with a 66 in the second round and a 68 in the third. However, those two scores weren't enough to offset the less consistent first and last days.

Even so, Peláez finishes the season on a positive note. She has won her second professional title this year and is the highest-ranked Spaniard on the Ladies European Tour, in 16th place pending the final update of the standings.