Malaga golfer Ana Peláez claims her second professional title and first in four years

Marina Rivas 09/11/2026 Actualizado a las 00:57h.

Malaga golfer Ana Peláez won the Aramco China Championship on Sunday, coming from tenth place on the final day with a round of 64 to claim her second Ladies European Tour (LET) title.

The victory comes four years after her first, at the 2022 Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open. Peláez, who turned professional in 2021, was also crowned Spanish professional champion last year.

She opened in China at four under par in 11th place and climbed to 11 under after the second round, sharing second place with several players, including fellow Spaniard Luna Sobrón. However, a level-par third round saw her slip back to tenth.

On Sunday, she carded a nine-under 64 with six birdies and a hole-in-one at the 13th, finishing 20 under overall.

A difficult period

The win holds particular meaning for Peláez, who has previously told SUR about a difficult period with her mental health, brought on by the demands of professional golf and the pressure to get results.

"It’s been a tough road, and right now it feels really good," she said after her win. "At one point, I thought I’d never be in this position again. It’s hard to believe in yourself when you’re not feeling good."

She added: "Being able to come back, play golf and enjoy it is simply a gift. If wins or top-ten finishes come along too, great; if not, that’s fine as well."

Reflecting on the four years between her two titles, she said: "What I take from these last few years is the person I’ve become."