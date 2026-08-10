Tickets now on general sale for Malaga CF's final pre-season friendly at home to Fulham FC this Wednesday

Daryl Finch 10/08/2026 a las 12:32h.

Ahead of their long-awaited return to La Liga, Malaga CF have one final pre-season test this week: against Premier League side Fulham FC.

The West Londoners, now managed by former Spain international Álvaro Arbeloa, will visit La Rosaleda this Wednesday, 12 August, for the XXXVI Trofeo Costa del Sol, with tickets now available to the general public after the reduced season-ticket holder sales period ended.

Season-ticket holders were initially able to buy tickets for between 10 and 25 euros, depending on the area of the stadium. That reduced price was available until last Friday, after which any remaining tickets have now been released at higher rates of between 25 and 70 euros (available through the club’s official website and at the La Rosaleda ticket offices).

The match, which will be Malaga’s first appearance at La Rosaleda since their promotion last season, will kick off at 9pm and will also be broadcast by 101 TV.

It will be the club’s final pre-season fixture before they begin their La Liga campaign away to Atlético de Madrid seven days later, on Wednesday 19 August.

The match will complete Malaga’s five-game pre-season schedule, which has also included fixtures against Leicester City, Al-Ittihad, Al-Arabi and Ceuta.