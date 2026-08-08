Contrasting fortunes for Malaga CF who played back-to-back friendlies in two days

Malaga's Adrián Niño celebrates his goal in the 4-2 victory over Al-Arabi.

Antonio Góngora / Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga 08/08/2026 a las 13:57h.

Malaga CF's unbeaten start to pre-season came to an end on Friday as they lost 2-1 to Segunda División side Ceuta at the Alfonso Murube, a day after recording their first win with a 4-2 victory over Al-Arabi.

The two matches offered a sharp contrast as Juanfran Funes's side showed greater intensity and control against the Qatari team before struggling to maintain its organisation after numerous changes against Ceuta.

Malaga step up the intensity against Al-Arabi

Malaga's third friendly of pre-season on Thursday marked a clear improvement after two draws: 3-3 against Leicester and 2-2 against Al-Ittihad. Funes kept most of his starting XI on the pitch for more than an hour as his side controlled the game from the outset.

Aarón Ochoa put Malaga ahead in the 20th minute with a powerful finish into the top corner. Pablo Sarabia then equalised just before half time with Al-Arabi's first dangerous attack.

However, Malaga restored their lead in the 54th minute through Adrián Niño before Eneko Jauregi made it 3-1 with a header nine minutes later.

Issa Laye reduced the deficit before Jauregi completed his double from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.

The 4-2 victory was Malaga's first of the summer and suggested Funes' increasing workloads were beginning to produce a more intense performance.

Changes disrupt Malaga in Ceuta

Less than 24 hours later, however, the picture was different in Ceuta. Funes fielded an entirely different starting XI as he sought to give his players more than an hour of continuous action across two friendlies. Malaga initially dominated possession and pressed high, but they struggled to create clear chances.

Ceuta took the lead in the 32nd minute when Carlos Hernández's corner was deflected in by José Salinas.

Winger Haitam then equalised seven minutes later with a direct freekick.

David Larrubia battles for the ball in Ceuta. (Agencia LOF)

However, Kuki restored Ceuta's advantage in first-half stoppage time, scoring at the second attempt after a mix-up involving Carlos López and Julen Lobete.

Malaga's performance deteriorated after the interval as substitutions, a hydration break and several physical issues disrupted the rhythm. Izan Merino came closest to an equaliser while Ceuta threatened through Sadik and Kone.

The match also brought the return of Álex Pastor almost a year after his serious knee injury, but new signing Fernando Calero was forced off injured shortly afterwards.

The 2-1 defeat ended Malaga's unbeaten pre-season record and leaves Funes with a final test against Fulham in the Trofeo Costa del Sol next Wednesday, 12 August (9pm), before the start of the official campaign.