Malaga CF to take on Fulham FC in final preseason friendly

Chupete with the ball during last year's Trofeo Costa del Sol against Real Betis.

Antonio Góngora 30/07/2026 a las 11:32h.

Malaga CF will take on Premier League side Fulham FC in this year's Trofeo Costa del Sol, adding a fifth and final friendly to their preseason schedule before the start of the La Liga season.

The match, sponsored by Cervezas Victoria, is expected to be played at La Rosaleda on Wednesday 12 August, although the kick-off time has yet to be officially confirmed.

Fulham, managed by former Spain international Álvaro Arbeloa, finished in mid-table in the Premier League last season and are expected to begin their own league campaign around the same time as Malaga.

The fixture extends Malaga's preseason programme, which already included friendlies against Leicester City, Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, Qatar's Al-Arabi and Ceuta. They opened preparations with a 3-3 draw against the Midlands side in Marbella on Saturday.

Ticket details and the final kick-off time for what will be Juanfran Funes's side's official presentation in front of their home supporters following last season's promotion to the top flight are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The league season begins for Malaga on 19 August away to Atlético de Madrid.