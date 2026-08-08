Wakaland Fest 2026 to bring top urban stars and pop favourites to Archidona

SUR in English Archidona 08/08/2026 a las 17:20h.

Wakaland Fest will return to Archidona this September with one of its strongest line-ups to date, bringing together some of Spain's biggest urban music stars alongside established pop bands for three days of live entertainment.

Now in its fourth edition, the festival will take place at the Archidona fairground from 3 to 5 September. Organisers have again opted for a varied programme designed to appeal to music fans of all ages, combining leading names from the urban scene with well-known pop acts. The event will also feature a family area with attractions for children.

Heading this year's bill is RVFV, one of Spain's most successful urban artists, whose distinctive sound blends reggaeton, trap, afrobeat and flamenco influences. The singer is behind hits including Prendío, Mirándote, YONOSÉ and Tigini Remix, and has collaborated with artists such as Rels B, Omar Montes, Lola Índigo and Dellafuente.

Also appearing is Extremaduran artist J Abecia, who has built a growing following with his mix of flamenco, trap and street-inspired lyrics. His best-known tracks include Zafiro, Me llama and Sagrao.

Completing the festival's main urban headliners is Canary Islands performer Lucho RK, whose blend of reggaeton, trap and Latin rhythms has earned him widespread popularity. His best-known releases include Tócate sola, with La Pantera, and Guaya, a collaboration with Quevedo.

Urban artists Camin and Pole. will also perform as part of this year's Wakaland Fest line-up.

Meanwhile, Maldita Nerea will provide the festival's pop credentials, continuing Wakaland Fest's tradition of pairing urban music with some of Spain's most established bands to attract audiences of all ages. Led by Jorge Ruiz Flores, the group is behind enduring hits including El secreto de las tortugas and Fácil. The veteran band arrives in Archidona in strong form and is set to perform a selection of songs spanning its long career.

Beyond urban music and pop, Wakaland Fest will once again dedicate a stage to breakbeat, one of Malaga's most popular electronic music genres. This year's line-up includes British act Freestylers, regarded as pioneers of the genre thanks to their energetic breakbeat sound and rapid-fire vocals.

Family attractions and food trucks

The festival will also feature a dedicated fairground area for younger visitors, with unlimited access to the attractions available for children for 15 euros. Alongside the live music, organisers have planned a programme of family-friendly activities throughout the event.

Food and drink will be provided by a selection of food trucks offering a wide range of dishes across the festival site.

With a line-up spanning multiple genres and attractions for all ages, Wakaland Fest aims to provide a fitting end to the summer.

More information and tickets are available at Wakafest.es. Tickets can also be purchased at Estanco Mariola in Archidona.