La Liga: Malaga CF make the top 10 for season ticket sales

Pedro Luis Alonso 10/08/2026 a las 12:08h.

Malaga CF have the tenth-highest number of season ticket holders in La Liga for the 2026-27 season, according to figures published by Marca.

The club have sold 26,550 season tickets, placing them just ahead of Deportivo La Coruña, who have recorded 26,412 renewals. They are also ahead of Elche, Celta Vigo, Osasuna, Levante, Villarreal, Racing Santander, Alavés, Rayo Vallecano and Getafe.

Barcelona lead the ranking with 62,000 season ticket holders, followed by Atlético Madrid on 61,500 and Real Madrid on 60,900. Real Betis, Athletic Club, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Espanyol complete the list of clubs above Malaga.

The figures underline the strength of Malaga's support base as they prepare to return to the top flight. They have consistently recorded some of the highest attendances in their division in recent seasons, including during their time in Primera Federación and Segunda.

La Rosaleda's current capacity limits the club's ability to sell more season tickets, but plans for a new 55,000-capacity stadium are not expected to become reality until 2032 at the earliest.

Deportivo and Elche are the only clubs currently close enough to Malaga to potentially overtake them in the final ranking.