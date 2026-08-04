Malaga CF set new record as only 11 season ticket holders fail to renew for the upcoming season

Antonio Góngora 04/08/2026 a las 11:54h.

Malaga CF have announced a record-breaking season ticket renewal rate after just 11 members chose not to renew for the club's return to La Liga.

The club confirmed on Monday that 26,539 of last season's 26,550 season ticket holders renewed their memberships for the 2026-27 campaign, representing a renewal rate of 99.96 per cent.

The figure exceeded even the club's own expectations and leaves virtually no opportunities for supporters hoping to secure a season ticket this summer.

Malaga have again capped season ticket sales at 26,550, leaving more than 3,000 individual match tickets available for each home fixture at La Rosaleda. Combined, those allocations will fill the stadium for every league match.

The exceptionally high renewal rate means thousands of supporters on the waiting list will again miss out on becoming season ticket holders. This is the second consecutive season in which demand has significantly exceeded availability.

When the club presented this season's membership campaign, general director Kike Pérez said renewal rates could approach 98 per cent, a figure already considered unusually high in professional football. The final total comfortably surpassed that estimate, reflecting growing excitement following promotion to the top flight and continued strong backing from supporters.

The handful of vacant season tickets will be offered, in order of seniority, to holders of the Carné Malaguista membership scheme, which provides benefits including discounts in the club shop and priority access to away tickets.

Malaga also confirmed that the usual seat relocation period has been cancelled because so few memberships became available, effectively bringing this year's season ticket campaign to an early close.