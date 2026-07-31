Bad news for Malaga CF fans hoping to secure season tickets as renewals near record levels

Antonio Góngora 31/07/2026 a las 21:35h.

Malaga CF are close to running out of season tickets for the 2026-27 campaign, after a surge in renewals left the club expecting few, if any, vacancies for new members.

The Martiricos club can offer a maximum of 26,550 season tickets for the new Primera season, since more than 3,000 seats per match must be kept back for individual ticket sales, both online and at the stadium.

Speaking at the presentation of the club's agreement with Cervezas Victoria, director general Kike Pérez said the number of season ticket holders had already reached 25,800, a figure expected to keep rising before the renewal period closes on Sunday 2 August.

Any remaining places will be allocated by seniority among holders of the Carné Malaguista, a membership card that carries other benefits.

Growing support

The growth in Malaga's membership isn't new, and isn't linked to the club's promotion to Primera just over a month ago. The rise has been gradual, driven by large numbers of younger fans signing up, and was already under way before Malaga's earlier promotion from Primera RFEF, the third tier.

With the club now back in the top flight, though, the situation has become far harder for supporters hoping to secure a season ticket for the first time.

The club had already warned, also through Pérez, that renewals could reach as high as 98 per cent, an unusually high proportion. Those projections now look set to be exceeded, since almost none of the club's existing members plan to give up their seats, meaning La Rosaleda is on course to be full every week, barring those unable to attend individual matches.

That remaining two per cent of places would equate to just over 500 new season tickets, but Pérez made clear renewals are set to run even higher than that.

Fans hoping to become new season ticket holders will need to wait for whatever limited places remain, or rely on the individual match tickets that go on sale ahead of each home game.