Chupete double extends Malaga CF's incredible winning run

Chupete, right, sealed the win on Sunday thanks to his brace.

Daryl Finch Monday, 12 January 2026, 10:12 | Updated 10:28h. Share

Malaga CF continued their surge up the Segunda table on Sunday evening with a deserved 2-1 comeback win over Ceuta at La Rosaleda, powered by two first-half goals from academy striker Chupete.

Yet another assured display under Juan Francisco Funes made it four consecutive league wins and extended Malaga’s unbeaten run to seven matches since the change in the dugout, reinforcing the sense that the team’s revival is now firmly established rather than a short-term reaction.

In front of 27,286 spectators, the best attendance in Segunda this season, the hosts again combined ambition with control to overcome early adversity: Ceuta struck first in the fourth minute, threatening to puncture the growing optimism around the club. Two former Malaga players combined when Cristian delivered a corner that was met by Kuki Salazar, whose header found the net amid hesitancy from goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.

With a lead established, the visitors then began to slow the game, but Malaga didn't lose their composure. Funes had opted against starting with two strikers, leaving Adrián Niño on the bench, but his side stuck to their attacking principles and gradually took control of possession and territory.

David Larrubia went close twice before Chupete and Izan Merino also tested Ceuta’s resistance as the pressure steadily increased.

First-half turnaround

Eventually, the equaliser arrived in the 43rd minute when Chupete latched onto a through ball from Joaquín and was scythed down by the goalkeeper. The referee, Eder Mallo, pointed to the spot and the forward converted the penalty himself.

Then, rather than settling for parity, Malaga seized the moment and pushed on. And deep into first-half stoppage time, the turnaround was complete.

Joaquín again provided the assist as his cross from the left was cleared into the air inside the penalty area and Chupete finished superbly on the turn to make it 2-1, capping a dominant spell and taking his tally to nine goals at the halfway point of the season.

Ceuta emerged strongly after the break with a flurry of corners but Malaga soon reasserted control, defending with the ball and limiting their opponents to harmless pressure.

Missed opportunity

Chupete remained central to everything the home side did well, and he won another penalty midway through the second half after being upended while attempting a sharp turn in the box.

However, this time, he lost the mental battle with goalkeeper Guille Vallejo, who once again went the right way, but got two good hands on the ball, denying him a hat-trick and a chance to end the game as a contest.

Funes used his substitutions to maintain intensity and even finished with two forwards on the pitch, underlining Malaga’s confidence despite the narrow margin. Chances came late for Chupete, Carlos Puga and Niño, while Ceuta failed to create a meaningful opportunity.

By full time, La Rosaleda was celebrating once more. Malaga had beaten one of the league’s strongest sides and continued a run that is carrying them steadily towards the play-off places.