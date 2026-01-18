Malaga-born Brahim Díaz at centre of Afcon final chaos as Senegal lift trophy

Brahim appeals for the penalty after being fouled in the box.

Daryl Finch Sunday, 18 January 2026, 23:42

Malaga-born Brahim Díaz was thrust into the spotlight as the Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal descended into chaos before Senegal eventually claimed the title on Sunday night.

The final's main talking points all came deep into stoppage time. A Senegal goal was first ruled out for a foul in the build-up, before VAR intervened minutes later to award Morocco a controversial penalty for a challenge on Brahim.

The decision triggered furious protests from the Senegal players, who briefly left the pitch and threatened not to continue.

Order was restored only after Senegal captain Sadio Mané appealed to his teammates to return in the spirit of fair play. After a delay of around 16 minutes, play resumed and the Real Madrid forward, a former Malaga CF academy player, took responsibility from the spot.

The 25-year-old attempted a Panenka-style penalty but saw his effort saved easily by the Senegal goalkeeper, a moment that silenced the home crowd and decisively shifted the momentum.

What could have been a historic winning goal became a turning point instead. In extra time, Senegal scored through Pape Gueye in the 95th minute and Morocco struggled to recover in worsening weather conditions.

Eventually, Senegal held on to secure their second Afcon title, while the final will be remembered locally for the night Brahim found himself at the heart of one of the most extraordinary endings in the tournament’s history.