Carlos Alcaraz reaches Tokyo final with fightback win against Jaume Munar

Enric Gardiner 05/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:33h.

Carlos Alcaraz has reached the final of the Tokyo Open after coming from a set down to beat fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Alcaraz looked in control at 5-3 in the opening set, but two consecutive double faults allowed Munar back into the match. The Mallorcan won four straight games to take the set and leave Alcaraz facing his first comeback of the tournament.

The world number two responded by raising his level in the second set. Munar recovered an early break but couldn't maintain the pressure as Alcaraz eventually levelled the match.

The third set was largely one-way traffic. Alcaraz moved 3-0 ahead and Munar began to show signs of frustration before the Murcia-born player closed out the match comfortably.

The victory continued Alcaraz's strong form since returning at the US Open. He has now won nine of his past ten matches, with his only defeat coming against Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

It is Alcaraz's fourth final of the year and his first since Monte Carlo six months ago. He won titles in Australia and Doha earlier this season before losing to Jannik Sinner in Monaco.

He will face either Jiri Lehecka or Valentin Vacherot in Tuesday's final.