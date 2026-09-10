Carlos Alcaraz out of US Open after epic four-hour quarter-final

Enric Gardiner 10/09/2026 a las 13:20h.

Carlos Alcaraz's US Open title defence came to an end in the early hours of Wednesday morning as Ben Shelton beat the Spaniard 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7) in a marathon quarter-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The match finished at 3.33am local time, making it the latest finish in US Open history. Shelton produced some of the best tennis of his career to eliminate the defending champion after more than four hours on court.

Alcaraz struggled physically throughout the match and rarely found his best level. After taking the opening set in a tie-break, he lost 12 of the next 15 games as Shelton took control.

The Spaniard recovered in the fourth set to force a decider but appeared increasingly exhausted. He was seen vomiting into a towel before the fifth set and repeatedly bent over with his hands on his knees as he struggled for breath.

Despite his physical problems, Alcaraz stayed in contention. Neither player created many chances in the deciding set, although Shelton had opportunities at 4-3 that would have put him in a strong position.

Alcaraz then led 5-3 in the deciding tie-break but could not close out the match. Shelton fought back and eventually earned two match points at 9-7 before sealing victory with a wide ace.

"I'm just hoping my friends and my sister don't have to get up for work at six," Shelton said after the match.

Alcaraz congratulated his opponent before leaving the court smiling. The defeat ended his hopes of defending the title, but he still put in an impressive showing, especially since he had just returned to competitive tennis after a four-month absence.

Shelton will face fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals, guaranteeing that an American player will reach the US Open final.