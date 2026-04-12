Carlos Alcaraz loses Monte Carlo final and surrenders world number one ranking The Spaniard struggled in difficult conditions against Jannik Sinner and has ceded top spot to the Italian for the first time since November 2025

Enric Gardiner Sunday, 12 April 2026, 22:53 Share

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz lost the Monte Carlo Masters final to Jannik Sinner on Sunday, relinquishing both his title in the Principality and the world number one ranking after a subdued performance in challenging conditions.

In a match heavily affected by strong winds, Sinner prevailed 7-6 (5) 6-4 in what was widely regarded as a below-par final between the two leading players on the ATP Tour. The Italian showed greater consistency throughout, overturning early breaks in both sets to take control at key moments.

The opening set proved decisive. Alcaraz struggled badly on serve and voiced his frustration during the tie break. Then, despite recovering from 5-2 down in the breaker, the Spaniard double-faulted at a crucial stage to hand Sinner the advantage.

Conditions in Monte Carlo made aggressive play difficult, with gusty winds disrupting both players' timing and accuracy. However, Sinner adapted better, opting for higher margins and fewer risks, while Alcaraz failed to find solutions behind his second serve.

Alcaraz responded in the second set and briefly led 3-1 after producing one of the standout points of the match, a passing shot at the net. The momentum quickly shifted, though, as Sinner won five of the final six games to seal victory.

The defeat ends Alcaraz’s hopes of defending his Monte Carlo crown and sees him lose the top ranking for the first time since November 2025. Sinner, who now leads by 160 points, will not compete in Barcelona or Munich, giving Alcaraz an immediate chance to respond.

For Sinner, the win marks a third successive Masters 1000 title following triumphs at Indian Wells and Miami, underlining his dominance at the start of the clay court season.