Royal Park Residence at the Heart of the New Golden Mile Transformation

SUR in English Estepona 26/05/2026 a las 11:42h.

The Costa del Sol is entering a new phase of growth — and increasingly, that growth is concentrating around Estepona’s New Golden Mile.

For many years, Marbella defined the region’s premium real estate market. Today, however, attention is gradually shifting westward. Infrastructure investment, urban regeneration, international demand, and the limited availability of coastal land are transforming the area between Marbella and Estepona into one of the most strategically important residential destinations on the Mediterranean coast.

At the centre of this transformation is Royal Park Residence & Resort — a large-scale residential and lifestyle development in Cancelada that reflects the next stage of the market’s evolution.

The New Golden Mile is currently going through the same transformation cycle previously experienced by Marbella and San Pedro: the transition from a quiet coastal area into a fully established premium residential destination.

Unlike the more mature areas of the Costa del Sol, however, this part of Estepona is still in the early stages of transformation.

That creates a rare combination: the long-term direction of growth is already clear, while significant upside potential still remains ahead.

The municipality of Estepona has already incorporated this sector into its long-term urban development strategy, including new infrastructure, green zones, wellness-oriented public spaces, and the creation of a new 20,000-square-metre municipal park.

At the same time, the area continues to evolve through the expansion of international schools, hospitality projects, sports infrastructure, and year-round residential services — increasing demand from both international buyers and permanent residents.

Royal Park was designed not as a traditional residential complex, but as an integrated residential ecosystem combining private residences, resort infrastructure, wellness spaces, landscaped green areas, services, and community-oriented public spaces within a unified masterplan.

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The architectural concept behind Royal Park is being developed by Villarroel — the architectural bureau behind Puente Romano, one of the most iconic residential resort destinations on the Costa del Sol.

Puente Romano helped define a new Mediterranean lifestyle standard by combining architecture, landscaping, privacy, hospitality, and social infrastructure into one integrated living environment.

Royal Park continues that philosophy for a new generation of buyers — in a more contemporary format focused on permanent living, wellness infrastructure, family-oriented environments, and integrated residential lifestyle.

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The project is designed for several categories of buyers.

For international families, it offers security, green spaces, international schools, sports infrastructure, and a comfortable year-round living environment between Marbella and Estepona.

For lifestyle-oriented buyers, it provides resort-format living with architecture, wellness, services, and high-quality urban infrastructure within walking distance of the sea.

For investors, Royal Park represents one of the last major coastal plots on the New Golden Mile entering an active phase of infrastructure-led transformation before the area reaches full maturity.

Historically, this stage of development has often marked the strongest period of residential value growth across the Costa del Sol.

Royal Park is therefore becoming part not simply of a new residential project, but of the creation of a new residential destination on the western Costa del Sol.

More information:

Phone: +34 690 098 157

Mail: sales@royal-park.es

Web: https://www.royal-park.es/