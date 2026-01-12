Alejandro Davidovich makes surprise coaching switch as Adelaide test begins

Pedro Luis Alonso Monday, 12 January 2026, 18:41 Share

Alejandro Davidovich has started the 2026 tennis season with a significant off-court change, ending his collaboration with Félix Mantilla and appointing Mariano Puerta as his new coach. The move came shortly after a straight-sets defeat to Brandon Nakashima in Brisbane, where the Malaga-born player lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 in his opening match last week.

The split with Mantilla marks the end of a 12-month partnership that coincided with the best season of Davidovich’s career. Working mainly with the former Spanish international, and with David Sánchez stepping in at some tournaments, the Rincón de la Victoria player reached four ATP finals (Delray Beach, Acapulco, Washington and Basel). He also closed 2025 with a career-high world ranking of 14.

Sources close to the player suggested the decision was logistical rather than personal. Mantilla, who replaced long-time coach Jorge Aguirre in the summer of 2024, was unable to commit to the full tour schedule due to family responsibilities and business interests linked to tennis. Gianmarco Amatiste and David Visco remain part of Davidovich’s support team.

Controversial past

Puerta, a former world number nine, brings extensive experience despite a controversial playing past. The Argentinian, runner-up at Roland Garros in 2005, has previously coached Cristian Garín, Laslo Djere and Nakashima. His career was overshadowed by a doping ban later reduced after a tribunal ruled there was no intent, allowing him to return to competition in 2007 before retiring two years later.

The coaching change comes as Davidovich prepares for a milestone week in Australia. He will be the top seed for the first time at the ATP 250 in Adelaide following Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal.

The tournament is already under way and Davidovich's turn will come on Wednesday in the round of 16.