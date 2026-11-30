Enric Gardiner Madrid 30/11/2026 Actualizado a las 00:38h.

With Carlos Alcaraz in their team, Spain arrived in Bologna as favourites, but it was Italy, without Jannik Sinner for the second year running, who lifted the Davis Cup on Sunday night. Lorenzo Musetti and Andrea Vavassori beat Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers 6-2, 7-5 in the deciding doubles to give the hosts a 2-1 win in the final.

The victory was Italy's fourth in a row, and no country had managed that since the United States won five straight from 1968 to 1972. For Spain, meanwhile, it meant a second straight final defeat for captain David Ferrer in his last match in charge, something the country has never experienced before.

The tie began with a match that Italy came close to losing. Rafael Jódar, who had beaten Musetti twice earlier in the summer, won the first set in a tie-break even though Musetti had led 5-2 and was broken back while serving for the set at 5-3.

Jódar was also dealing with a problem in his right foot from the first set and needed medical attention. Musetti trailed 2-0 in the second set but won 12 of the last 13 games to take the match 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 after more than three hours. He later described it as the best match of his Davis Cup career.

Alcaraz hoped to make the difference

Spain needed an immediate response, and Alcaraz provided it by beating Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-6 (4). Cobolli had lost both of his earlier singles matches in the competition, but he pushed Alcaraz into a second-set tie-break before going down.

That left Ferrer with a decision to make for the doubles. He could keep Pedro Martínez as Granollers' partner or use his best player - and he chose Alcaraz. The current world number three wanted to be the hero, but his limited doubles experience showed at times.

Spain had their best spell early on, but a net cord denied Alcaraz and Granollers the first break of the match. They had a set point in the second set as well, only for Granollers to return into the net. Soon afterwards, another net cord left the ball dead on their side when they had a break point to level the set.

Italy were then able to close it out. They saved all five break points they faced and hit seven aces to none, with Vavassori's ace on the first match point sealing the win. Granollers cried on the other side of the net, while Alcaraz tried to smile, aware that more chances will come.

Route to the final

Spain reached Sunday's final without needing a third rubber in either tie.

Ferrer kept Alcaraz out of the singles in the quarter-final against Austria, which Spain won 2-0. Daniel Mérida beat Joël Schwärzler 6-4, 6-4, and Jódar then came from a set down to beat Jurij Rodionov 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Alcaraz made his entrance in the semi-final. He had arrived late in Bologna after winning his first ATP Finals title in Turin the previous week. Jódar opened the tie against Great Britain by beating Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5, and Alcaraz clinched the 2-0 win with a straight-sets victory against Arthur Fery.

Italy had a tougher route. In the quarter-final against South Korea, Musetti won the first singles and Cobolli lost the second to Soonwoo Kwon after two tie-breaks, so the doubles decided it. Matteo Berrettini and Vavassori won it in two tie-breaks.

The semi-final against Czechia followed a similar pattern. Musetti beat Jakub Mensik and Cobolli lost to Jiri Lehecka, which again sent the tie to the doubles. There, Musetti and Vavassori beat Lehecka and Tomas Machac after coming back from a set down.