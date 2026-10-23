Marc López replaces David Ferrer as Spain's new Davis Cup captain until 2029

Enric Gardiner 23/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

Marc López will become Spain's Davis Cup captain on 1 January 2027, replacing David Ferrer after the Finals in Bologna (24 to 29 November), where Spain go in as joint favourites with defending champions Italy.

The Spanish Tennis Federation announced on Monday that the 44-year-old from Barcelona has signed a three-year contract running until 2029. In the meantime, he'll stay on as Ferrer's assistant in Bologna, a role he's held since Spain beat Denmark in Marbella in 2025.

López retired in 2022 after winning 14 doubles titles, including Roland Garros and the ATP Finals, and reached number three in the doubles rankings. He also won Olympic gold alongside Rafael Nadal at Rio 2016 and later coached both Nadal and Jasmine Paolini.

The captaincy gives him the chance to win the one trophy that eluded him as a player.

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