Enric Gardiner 22/11/2026 Actualizado a las 22:53h.

Carlos Alcaraz added the one major title missing from his collection on Sunday, as the 23-year-old beat world number one Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (6) in Turin to win the ATP Finals while battling a hamstring problem all week.

Zverev arrived in the final without having lost a set or his serve, but that record counted for little in the opening set. Alcaraz took control early and the German grew frustrated, hurling his racket at the wall after a shot between the legs and then arguing with the umpire before the set slipped away.

Zverev did fight back in the second. After trailing 3-1, he levelled and forced a tie-break, then recovered from 3-0 down to lead 6-3. However, he could not convert any of his three set points, and Alcaraz won the tie-break to seal the title.

As a result, he became the youngest player to have won all four Grand Slams and the ATP Finals. He is also the first Spaniard to lift the trophy since Álex Corretja 28 years ago and only the third after Manuel Orantes.

Alcaraz took 1,500 ranking points and 4.5 million euros as an unbeaten champion.

He will now have his hamstring assessed to see whether he can play for Spain in the Davis Cup next week.