Marina Ortiz 25/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:55h.

Unsettled wintry weather has tightened its grip on Spain today, Wednesday 25 November, with Spain's national weather agency Aemet activating yellow and amber alerts across 13 regions for rough seas, snowfall, heavy rain and strong gusts.

Following a brief respite on Monday, rainfall returned widely yesterday and has intensified across northern Spain today, accompanied by a sharp drop in the snow line from above 1,000 metres down to between 900 and 1,000 metres.

The highest-level amber warnings are concentrated along the northern coast, where Cantabria and the Basque provinces of Biscay and Gipuzkoa face Force 8 westerly winds of up to 74 km/h and a combined north-westerly swell of around five to six metres.

Regional meteorological agency Euskalmet has also placed the Basque Country's Cantabrian watershed on amber alert for persistent rainfall exceeding 80 litres per square metre.

Elsewhere, yellow warnings are in force across dozens of zones nationwide. Snow alerts cover mountain ranges across eight regions - Asturias, Galicia, Castile and León, Aragon, Catalonia, the Community of Madrid, Navarre and La Rioja - with up to 15 centimetres forecast in the Huesca Pyrenees around Jacetania and Alto Gállego, up to ten centimetres in the Lugo and Ourense mountains and five centimetres in the Madrid sierra above 1,200 metres.

Yellow warnings for heavy rain are active in northern Navarre, where up to 60 millimetres could fall in 12 hours, and in north-western A Coruña, with up to 40 millimetres expected.

Strong westerly and north-westerly gusts of up to 90 km/h on the Cantabrian coast and 70 km/h in parts of Tarragona and eastern Andalucía have also triggered wind alerts, while rough sea warnings extend from the Galician Atlantic coast down to the Granada coast.

Predicción semanal:Esta tarde: predominio de sol.Martes: lluvia en el oeste, norte y centro peninsular; nieve a cota 1200 m. en el norte y 1400 m en el centro al final del día. Temporal marítimo en el litoral norte peninsular.(1/3) 🧵 https://t.co/kr2ujhGpSD — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 23, 2026

Malaga province has no active weather warnings today.

Conditions will remain largely unchanged on Thursday, when Aemet predicts further persistent, potentially thundery downpours in the eastern Cantabrian region alongside continued snow in the Pyrenees and brisk winds.

Temperatures continue to fall

Thermometers are dropping steadily ahead of December. Today's daytime highs are falling most noticeably across inland areas of south-eastern Spain, while overnight lows are dipping across most of the mainland and the Canary Islands - rising slightly only in the Balearic Islands and along the eastern Mediterranean coast.

Weak frosts are expected in northern mountain areas and locally on the northern plateau. Europa PressBy Thursday, overnight temperatures will drop below freezing in parts of central and northern Spain, with Aemet forecasting lows of -1C in Segovia and 0C in Toledo, Soria, Cuenca, Burgos and Ávila.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province