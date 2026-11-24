An autumn chill is to finally find its way into the province of Malaga after several weeks of temperatures well above the norm. A cold ... front passing across the Spanish mainland will bring in a mass of air from high latitudes, causing a significant drop in temperatures from this Wednesday onwards, according to Jesús Riesco, director of the Aemet weather centre in Malaga.

The weather front will also bring some light rainfall, concentrated mainly in inland areas and the western half of the province. Once it has passed, the cold air mass will cause temperatures to drop; this will be particularly noticeable in inland areas and, to a lesser extent (though it will still be felt), along the coast.

“On the coast, the autumn terral breeze will provide some relief, and we’ll see maximum temperatures of around 20 degrees and minimum temperatures of around 10 degrees for the rest of the week,” said the director of the Aemet in Malaga. In contrast, inland the drop in temperatures will be significant, with lows towards the weekend hovering around five to six degrees in places such as Antequera, and maximum temperatures around 12 to 15 degrees.

‘Unusual to be normal’

Riesco emphasises that the drop simply restores temperatures to normal levels for late November, and virtually rules out the possibility of further rain for the rest of the week, apart from the odd shower on Thursday in mountainous areas such as the Axarquía.

When asked about a possible rise in temperatures next week, in the current context of climate change and in relation to the period now taken as a reference (1991–2020), the meteorologist said: "Almost every week of the year we are above normal; what’s unusual is this week, when we’ll be within the normal range."

“Almost every week of the year we’re above normal; what’s unusual is this week, when we’ll be within the normal range...”

Weather blogger and expert José Luis Escudero has made a similar statement, noting that, as in previous instances, rainfall during the late afternoon and evening from Tuesday into Wednesday will be light in Malaga city and along the coast, concentrating in the Antequera region and the western inland areas.

Escudero also spoke of the role the wind will play in the early hours of Wednesday and throughout the day. Although temperatures in the city will reach a high of around 18 or 19 degrees, strong gusts of westerly and onshore autumn winds will make it feel colder than thermometers suggest.

This cool weather is set to continue on Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend. Minimum temperatures are already below 10 degrees in the city (on Tuesday, Malaga airport recorded 9.1C and on Monday 7.7C, with a maximum of 19.2C), which is a stark contrast to the 26.8C reached on Wednesday last week, also under the influence of the autumn terral, but with a much milder air mass over the peninsula.

Temperatures will rise again

Looking ahead to next week, at the start of December, the weather models consulted by Escudero rule out any rainfall and point to a further rise in temperatures from Tuesday onwards, meaning that maximum temperatures will once again be above the usual average (albeit only slightly).

In fact, the monthly forecasts estimate that the average temperature will be between 1.5 and 2 degrees higher than normal for this time of year; although the minimum temperatures will be more in line with the first few days of December.

As usual, the Costa del Sol will be like an oasis compared to most of the rest of the Spanish mainland. Spain is already experiencing another spell of wintry weather, characterised by the arrival of polar air, which will bring a drop in temperatures and snowfall in various areas.

According to Samuel Biener, a climatologist at Meteored Spain, between Wednesday and Thursday a mass of very cold air will spread across the country, leading to snowfall in the main mountain ranges of the peninsula, extending beyond the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountains.

During the first half of the week, the high-pressure system has been moving slightly northwards across the Atlantic, and, together with a low-pressure system over Italy, this will encourage the flow of westerly and north-westerly winds that will bring polar maritime air towards Spain. Although this air mass originates from high latitudes, it warms slightly as it crosses the Atlantic before reaching the Iberian Peninsula.

On Tuesday, a fairly active Atlantic front is crossing the peninsula from west to east, bringing rain to much of the country, with particularly heavy rainfall in Galicia, western Andalusia and the southern slopes of the Pyrenees.

Once it has passed, temperatures will begin to fall significantly in the north and west of the peninsula, a drop that will spread to the rest of the country on Wednesday with the arrival of polar air. This will bring wintry conditions, with the zero-degree isotherm at around 1,500 metres, extending as far as the centre and north of the country.