There will be more single-person households by 2039. SUR
Single-person households will be most common in Malaga province by 2039
Population

Single-person households will be most common in Malaga province by 2039

The number of people living alone will increase by 51%, from the existing 194,560 to nearly 295,000

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 28 June 2024, 14:08

The number of households will grow by 30% in Malaga province between now and 2039, according to the forecasts of the INE, from almost 700,000 current homes to 911,000 in 15 years' time.

The type of household to increase the most will be those made up of just one person, which will increase by 51%, from the existing 194,560 to nearly 295,000.

In fact single-person households, as well as being a third of the total,

will be the most common. Now the most common household type has two people (198,926) and will grow by 44% in the next 15 years to 286,802.

The number of households formed by three people will also increase, but by much less: up 17.75% to reach 162,765 in 2039. In contrast, home formed by more than three people will fall slightly to below 167,000.

