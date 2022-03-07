Real estate group boosts sanitation and education projects in Uganda A microcredit project for women, the construction of an agricultural training school and the creation of a drinking water treatment plant are the three projects to be developed by Rafiki Africa in collaboration with TM Group

Alicante-based TM Real Estate Group has signed a collaboration agreement with Rafiki Africa, an NGO from Alicante operating in Uganda, to develop three projects linked to women's empowerment, education and sanitation infrastructure.

The partnership consists of three short- to medium-term projects with the main objective of improving the lives of people in the rural area of Kenziga, Sembabule district.

The first project will provide microcredits to enable women in the area to start an income-generating activity to improve their quality of life and that of their families. "Women’s empowerment is one of the core challenges in social development across most African countries," said the TM Group. The small loans are expected to reach over 140 women within an estimated three years.

The second project TM is to work on with Rafiki is the construction of an agricultural training school. The group explained that 90% of the local population currently works in agriculture and livestock farming, and the scheme will be in addition to the NGO's existing projects: an agricultural warehouse, a reservoir to irrigate the school’s crops and land for the hands-on classes.

In the school, aimed at both young people of vocational training age and adults, farming techniques will be taught to help the students harness the opportunities afforded by the land, learn a profession and have a source of employment.

Computer-generated image of the future agricultural training school. / SUR

The final project involves the creation of a drinking water treatment plant, including the installation of 10 taps to provide access to water to more than 400 local school pupils, their families and those living nearby. The local area has serious water drainage deficiencies, the group explained.

It is hoped that, with these projects, in three years progress will be made in eradicating poverty among the local population, facilitating an improvement in living conditions and allowing all families to reach a minimum living income that means they do not have to emigrate.