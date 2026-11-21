A cold and calculating individual who had no qualms about spending hours building a lethal explosive device and planting it inside his own apartment block ... with the alleged aim of inflicting maximum harm on his neighbours. A 64-year-old man with no history in Asturias's mental health services who is rendered especially dangerous - quite apart from his total disregard for human life - by "having no awareness that he might be a psychopath".

That is the psychological profile drawn by psychiatrist Julio Bobes of Manuel F., alias 'El Ruso', the fugitive hunted by Spain's National Police since Tuesday after he allegedly fired five shots at a 17-year-old girl and planted the rucksack bomb on Calle Rafael Urrusti in Oviedo's Villafría district that killed Canine Unit deputy inspector Juan José Rodríguez ('Jota') and his dog, and left a TEDAX bomb disposal deputy inspector critically injured.

According to Bobes, 'El Ruso's' behaviour - judging from his background and recent actions - points to a psychopathic profile linked to a likely personality disorder rather than a severe mental illness that would have detached him from reality. "It does not appear to be the result of psychosis," argued Bobes, who views the suspect's bitter feuds with neighbours as highly revealing. "When a person turns against everyone and everything, one must consider a personality disorder," he explained, noting that repeated clashes and ongoing court battles with multiple residents in his building reflect an acute inability to sustain normal social relationships.

The psychiatrist stressed the cold-blooded premeditation behind an attack that required substantial time and technical preparation. "He was working on what he did and took his time preparing that explosive," Bobes noted, arguing that building the bomb demonstrated clear intent to harm everyone in the block indiscriminately. "He didn't care if everyone was harmed, and, obviously, when you don't single anyone out, it's because you're against everyone. He didn't care much about bringing all those people down and causing harm to them all."

Bobes added that the suspect is a highly dangerous repeat offender - with more than a dozen previous convictions and prior prison time - whose volatility was "possibly exacerbated by the use of psychostimulants", given his well-documented history of drug abuse.

A meticulous trap interrupted by chance

According to police investigators, the attack was anything but improvised. Manuel F. is believed to have carefully assembled the explosive device he placed on top of the communal letterboxes - directly beside the building's gas pipes - while preparing his getaway in advance. What he had not factored in was encountering the 17-year-old girl leaving for school just as he was planting the rucksack. She was shot several times in the legs and hip with a .22-calibre firearm.

Her father found her while returning home from work and rushed her to the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA). The shooting triggered a major National Police deployment, with officers discovering the suspicious rucksack in the entrance hall. Deputy Inspector 'Jota' and his explosives-detection dog 'Deny' arrived alongside TEDAX specialists. The device detonated just as officers lifted the bag down from the letterboxes to inspect it, killing both the handler and his dog and leaving a 53-year-old TEDAX deputy inspector in critical condition.

Assessing what 'El Ruso' might do next, Bobes warned: "He could make a mistake soon, because he has little self-control." While the fugitive could attempt to strike again, more than 300 National Police officers are now closing in - combing rural areas around Oviedo, including Los Arenales and San Esteban de las Cruces, in case he prepared a hideout, while reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage to trace his movements prior to his escape.