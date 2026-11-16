Search for Oviedo bomb suspect moves to Catalonia with no result

The scene of the bombing in Oviedo last week.

Natalia Penza 16/11/2026 Actualizado a las 19:26h.

The search for fugitive suspected police killer Manuel Ferrero moved to Catalonia this morning after police responded to a possible sighting on a train.

A man matching his description was spotted in a bar in Manresa near Barcelona around 8.30am and subsequently in the town bus station.

The owner of the bar, named locally as Bar Atenas, told police the man had left without paying after ordering a coffee.

Shortly afterwards the ongoing hunt for the 64-year-old, who has been on the run for nearly a week after shooting a 17-year-old girl in a "neighbour's dispute" and leaving a homemade bomb which killed one police officer and seriously injured another, moved on to trains heading to Barcelona.

Rail traffic was suspended between Manresa just under 40 miles northwest of the Catalan capital and Montcada Bifurcacio just outside Barcelona due to an operation by security forces.

An alternative road transport service was set up between the two stations.

A train is understood to have been searched at Barcelona’s largest train station Barcelona Santa but it later emerged Spain’s most wanted fugitive, nicknamed El Ruso which in English translates as ‘The Russian’, was not on board.

Police bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs are understood to have been used to inspect the train after it was cleared of passengers.

Another train at a station further inland was also reportedly searched with the same level of security.

It was not immediately clear this afternoon if the wanted man was the one identified by the bar waitress as ‘El Ruso.’

Mistaken identity

Police were still analysing CCTV images from the inside of the cafe and have not yet made any official comment, although well-placed sources were saying they thought it could have been a case of mistaken identity.

The career criminal Spaniard blamed for last week’s shooting and bomb attack vanished soon after the drama at a block of flats in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo last Tuesday.

The Spanish police officer killed alongside his sniffer dog after a backpack bomb exploded following a shooting was due to retire next month.

Juan José Rodríguez and his three-year-old German Shepherd dog Deny were killed instantly in the blast.

Another police officer, a bomb disposal expert, lost his leg in the explosion and needed a life-saving operation in hospital.

The pair had just removed the rucksack from the apartment block where Ferrero Alvares had left it after allegedly shooting a 17-year-old female neighbour as she headed to school.

The dog hander hailed from a small village in the northern Spanish province of León but had been working in the Asturias region which Oviedo is part of for around six years after earlier stints in the area and a transfer to Tenerife.

A colleague described Jota, who was also working as a dog handler instructor, as “an example to follow both as a person and a police officer.”

The National Police said in an emotional post on X the day of his death, referencing Juan José and the injured 53-year-old bomb disposal expert working for the force’s specialist Tedax unit: “Today, our hearts are broken.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleagues, Juan José and Deny.

“Today, a K-9 handler and his dog lost their lives together, doing one of the things they loved most: working to ensure the safety of the public.

“They departed together, just as they lived, worked, and cared for one another. Inseparable until the very end.

“Our hearts go out to the family, loved ones, friends, and colleagues of ‘Jota’, especially those who serve in the Special K-9 Unit.

“We cannot bring ourselves to say ‘GoodNight’. Instead, we simply wish a speedy recovery to our Tedax-agent who was injured in the explosion in Oviedo.

Rest in peace, brothers.”

El Ruso’s wife Tatiana, was arrested as police launched their hunt for her partner who is thought to owe his nickname to the fact she is a Russian national. She was later released on bail.

Police union representatives claimed after the fugitive vanished he would be caught "very soon" but nearly a week on he is still managing to stay on the run.

More updated news from around Spain