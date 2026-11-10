North Spain explosion kills one police officer and critically injures another, while perpetrator escapes

Susana Neira, Raquel Fidalgo and Olaya Suárez 10/11/2026 Actualizado a las 14:50h.

One police officer is dead and another is in critical condition following an explosion in the Villafría area of Oviedo, Asturias, on Tuesday. The incident happened after the canine unit and the Tedax bomb squad responded to a call reporting that a man had shot a young woman in a social housing complex.

The incident appears to have stemmed from a dispute between neighbours. Residents called 112 to report that they had heard "three gunshots" after 8am.

Following the shooting, a backpack suspected of containing explosives was found on the building's landing. The bag exploded as police arrived to secure the area. The suspect, who has a criminal record, fled in a taxi.

Shortly before 11.30am, the police received information about the perpetrator's possible location, which turned out to be false, as did subsequent reports. They have launched an operation and identified several people, but the suspect remains at large.

The taxi driver has provided a description: "a bald man, around 65 years old and wearing a plaid bathrobe". The police have issued a statement asking anyone who might have seen him at around 7.30am in the Rafael Urrusti area to contact them immediately.

The special operations team from A Coruña are travelling to Asturias to join the operation. Access to Oviedo is blocked.

The deceased is the deputy inspector of the police canine unit, a highly regarded veteran. The injured officer is from the bomb disposal unit. According to initial assessments, he suffered injuries to his lower extremities and was urgently transferred to the Huca hospital in Asturias.

The young woman who was shot is also seriously injured.

Access the broad Spain national news archive