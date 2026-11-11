Spain fatal explosion: suspect, known as 'El Ruso', was waiting to shoot his neighbours: 'He wanted to blow up the building'

Residents of the block in Oviedo, Asturias, where a fatal explosion happened on Tuesday, said 61-year-old Manuel F., known as 'el Ruso' ('the ... Russian'), had waited at the entrance of the building to shoot at his neighbours, towards whom he had shown hostility. His victim was the first person to come out: a young woman that was on her way to school.

The incident happened shortly after 8am, in a block of social housing units. Residents called the emergency services after hearing three gunshots. The suspect allegedly shot the girl at point-blank range.

An ambulance took the victim to hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU. Fortunately, sources have reported that she is out of danger.

The situation took a tragic turn shortly afterwards, when members of the National Police's canine unit and Tedax bomb disposal experts arrived to secure the building. On the landing, they found a suspicious rucksack which ended up exploding just as they were entering the area.

The explosion claimed the life of deputy inspector Juan José Rodríguez, a veteran member of the canine unit, and caused extremely serious injuries to the lower limbs of a Tedax agent, who remains in hospital.

Manuel F. had already fled the scene in a taxi before the police units arrived. He has a criminal record for drug-trafficking and burglary. According to his neighbours, he had "wanted to blow up the building".

The National Police have deployed a large-scale operation in Oviedo to locate him. They suspect he might have tried to hide near the grave of his mother, who has recently died.

The latest attempt at locating him, which proved unsuccessful, took place in the Pumarín area, with an operation led by the special units GOES and GEOS. It led to the closure of a street and the search of a flat.

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