Pedro Sánchez to attend World Cup final without his trial-facing wife

Ainhoa Martínez 17/07/2026 a las 17:58h.

Pedro Sánchez, Spain's prime minister, will attend the World Cup final in New York after all, despite earlier indications that he would miss the match because of an official visit to Algeria scheduled for Monday.

Sánchez has not attended any of Spain's matches during the tournament so far, and government sources had said that no trip to the United States was planned. This is because he had already committed to an official visit to Algeria on Monday, one that the government considers of major political and economic importance.

The tight schedule had appeared to make attending the final virtually impossible, but criticism followed over the prospect of the prime minister missing one of the biggest fixtures in Spanish football history.

In response, officials at Moncloa, the prime minister's official residence and offices in Madrid, began reorganising his itinerary to accommodate both engagements. That meant rescheduling meetings planned in Algeria and rearranging onward travel from the United States.

Sánchez will be accompanied by Education and Sport Minister Mercedes Tolón, who has represented the Spanish government at most of the national team's matches during the tournament.

Wife will not travel

The PM's wife, Begoña Gómez, will not travel with him, however, despite having recently recovered her passport, after a Madrid court lifted precautionary measures that had prevented her from leaving Spain.

On Thursday, the Madrid Provincial Court ruled that Gómez should stand trial before a jury on charges of alleged influence peddling and embezzlement. At the same time, it overturned the precautionary measures imposed by investigating judge Juan Carlos Peinado, including the requirement that she surrender her passport.

That said, Sánchez will be joined by King Felipe VI and the rest of the royal family at only Spain's second World Cup final.

Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía will also be present as the king fulfils a promise he made to the players after their victory over Uruguay. He had been unable to attend Spain's earlier matches because of prior official commitments.

Onward trip to Algeria

After the final, Sánchez will travel directly to Algeria for talks aimed at repairing diplomatic relations. Ties were strained after Spain backed Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, a territory whose decolonisation remains pending.

The visit will also seek to strengthen the long-standing energy partnership between the two countries, particularly in the supply of natural gas. Representatives of several of Spain's leading energy companies are expected to join the official delegation.

Sánchez last visited Algeria in 2020, when he was received with military honours.