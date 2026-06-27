2026 World Cup: Spain survive Uruguay battle to progress as group winners

Daryl Finch 27/06/2026 a las 15:15h.

Spain booked their place in the last 32 of the 2026 Fifa World Cup as group winners after edging Uruguay 1-0 in a bruising encounter in Guadalajara, decided by a first-half mistake from veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who was later hooked at half time.

Luis de la Fuente's side, supported in the stands by King Felipe VI, endured a difficult evening against Marcelo Bielsa's aggressive and organised team but claimed all three points thanks to Álex Baena's goal in the 42nd minute.

Muslera allowed the winger's tame shot to squeeze through his hands after previously struggling in Uruguay's match against Cape Verde, handing Spain the decisive breakthrough.

Uruguay began with intense pressing and disrupted Spain's rhythm from the opening whistle, limiting the influence of Rodri, Pedri and Mikel Merino in midfield.

Spain struggled to create clear openings until Muslera's error gifted Baena the winner shortly before the break, after the Atético winger swivelled and shot following a Marcos Llorente cross from the right. The same move also saw Uruguay lose Manuel Ugarte to a serious injury.

Spain briefly threatened a second before the interval, but Uruguay responded strongly after the restart, creating several dangerous attacks without finding an equaliser.

Tempers flare

The second half became increasingly scrappy as Uruguay's frustration grew. The match was punctuated by repeated fouls and disciplinary incidents, with referee Ismail Elfath booking four players before eventually sending off Agustín Canobbio in stoppage time.

De la Fuente introduced Dani Olmo and Fabián Ruiz after the hour in an attempt to regain control, and Ferran Torres struck the crossbar late on as Spain came closest to extending their advantage.

The result ensured Spain finished top of their group despite another performance that raised questions over their overall level heading into the knockout rounds.

Double injury blow

Going forward, it would appear that De la Fuente could be forced to rely solely on Baena and Lamine Yamal in the wide areas for the next game after Yéremy Pino's World Cup was ended by an apparent broken collarbone.

Substitute Nico Williams also suffered a potentially tournament-ending muscle injury during the game and joins new Liverpool recruit Víctor Muñoz in the treatment room.