PM’s wife Begoña Gómez ordered to surrender passport

SUR Madrid 26/06/2026 a las 12:44h.

The wife of the prime minister, Begoña Gómez, was forced to hand over her passport to a Madrid court this week to prevent her leaving the country. Gómez is due to stand trial, along with a personal assistant, for allegedly abusing her position as the wife of Pedro Sánchez to obtain favours that furthered her professional career. The prime minister, his wife and the government vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

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The surprise announcement that Gómez had had her passport removed and would be required to sign in at court every two weeks unusually emerged on a Saturday.

The report explaining reasons from investigating judge Juan Carlos Peinado immediately drew criticism not just from ministers but also from police unions. In his explanation for removing the passport, seen as an overreaction by those around Gómez, he stated his belief that the prime minister’s wife’s police protection could possibly help her to flee. Judge Peinado is portrayed by the PSOE government as having links to the right, and Gómez’s lawyers have appealed the decision to restrict her movement.