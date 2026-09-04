Spanish soldiers overpower knife-wielding migrant in Ceuta port altercation

Story at a glance

Irregular entry: Local reports indicate the suspect entered Spanish territory illegally during mass border crossings on 30 July.

Troop intervention: Members of the Grupo de Regulares army unit tracked the individual into an alleyway and disarmed him as he lunged at a soldier.

Prior disturbance: The suspect had been threatening members of the public with a wooden stick before warehouse staff alerted patrolling troops.

Port incident: Military personnel in Ceuta restrained a Moroccan national who threatened a soldier with a knife following a foot chase near the city port.

Several members of the military in Ceuta restrained a migrant on Thursday who threatened one of the soldiers with a knife in the port area.

The suspect, a Moroccan national, entered the Spanish territory illegally during the influx on 30 July. Right before the incident, he had threatened other people with a stick, according to El Faro de Ceuta.

A warehouse worker witnessed the first incident and alerted the security forces. A military patrol was the first to arrive in an armoured vehicle.

They carried out a search of the area and found a person who matched the description the worker had provided.

One of the patrol members ordered him to stop, but the suspect fled towards the port. The soldier tracked him down in one of the alleyways.

Feeling cornered, the man reacted by lunging at the soldier, brandishing a knife with the intention of intimidating him.

The other two soldiers, who had joined the chase, managed to bring the situation under control and restrain the suspect.

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