Royal Park Residence Enters a New Stage as Construction Accelerates

SUR Marbella 02/09/2026 a las 10:24h.

The project on the New Golden Mile is entering an important new stage of development, with construction progressing across the site and the first elements of the wider Royal Park concept beginning to take shape.

One of the most significant milestones is the development of the new 20,000-square-metre municipal park, which is now approaching the final stage of implementation. The park is set to become an important part of the surrounding environment and further strengthen the appeal of Royal Park’s location.

The first phase is already taking shape

The first phase of Royal Park Residence comprises 57 apartments and is scheduled for completion in Q2 2027.

This means that by next summer, the first residential phase together with the resort environment will be ready, giving residents the opportunity to experience the Royal Park concept as a completed destination rather than simply a development under construction.

The wider masterplan will continue to develop in subsequent phases, with further residences planned for 2029 and 2030.

More than a residential development

From the beginning, Royal Park has been designed as an integrated living environment rather than a conventional apartment complex.

Private residences are combined with greenery, wellness facilities, a racquet club, social spaces and hospitality services, creating an environment designed around both everyday living and resort-style experiences.

This combination is increasingly relevant to international buyers looking for properties on the Costa del Sol that can serve simultaneously as a home, a second residence and a long-term investment.

An investment case supported by the development cycle

The investment strategy behind Royal Park is based on the continued development of both the project and its surrounding market.

The current investment model projects 25–30% capital growth during the construction phase, with estimated long-term rental yields of 6–8% and a potential 8–11% yield under a hybrid rental strategy.

These projections are supported by the broader transformation taking place around the New Golden Mile. The area is benefiting from new infrastructure, public investment, hospitality and lifestyle development, while Estepona continues to attract international demand.

From plans to a destination

For Royal Park Residence, the significance of the current construction stage goes beyond simply reaching another milestone.

The project is beginning to demonstrate what was originally presented as a complete lifestyle concept: residences surrounded by greenery, wellness and sports facilities, hospitality and new public infrastructure.

With the first phase expected to be completed next spring, Royal Park is entering a period in which the vision of the development will increasingly become visible - both physically on the site and in the experience it offers to residents.

Royal Park is no longer simply a project planned for the future. It is becoming a new destination on the Costa del Sol.