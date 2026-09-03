Spanish woman arrested on suspicion of killing Moroccan cousin illegally staying in Ceuta

A Spanish woman residing in Ceuta was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing the death of her cousin, an undocumented Moroccan national. The incident ... happened at her parent's home on Thursday morning.

The deceased, believed to be between the ages of 30 and 35, was in Spain without the necessary documentation, although there is currently no evidence to suggest that he was part of the group of people who entered the Spanish territory during the mass influx at the end of July.

The victim is believed to have gone to his relatives' home in Poblado Marinero, where, for reasons that are still under investigation, he had an altercation with his cousin.

The woman allegedly used a knife during the altercation, inflicting injuries that ultimately led to her cousin's death.

The suspect, also 30-35 years old, remains at the National Police station.

The police launched an investigation and removed the body on Thursday.

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