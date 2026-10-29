King Felipe and Queen Letizia visit Urda rail crash victims at Toledo hospital

Castilla-La Mancha regional president Emiliano García-Page greets King Felipe VI upon his arrival at Toledo University Hospital to visit victims of the train crash.

María Eugenia Alonso Toledo 29/10/2026 Actualizado a las 16:29h.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia travelled to Toledo University Hospital on Thursday afternoon to offer their personal support and condolences to victims of the devastating high-speed rail collision near Urda, Toledo.

The tragic rear-end collision between a Renfe AVE passenger train and an Iryo service on the main Madrid-Andalucía high-speed line has left dozens of passengers injured across the region of Castilla-La Mancha. The gravity of the disaster prompted Zarzuela to cancel the monarchs' remaining official engagements for the week, including King Felipe’s scheduled address at the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and Queen Sofía’s charity concert in Tenerife.

Toledo University Hospital has received the highest volume of casualties from the crash site. According to health authorities in Castilla-La Mancha, 41 people remain admitted at the facility, with 15 patients in critical condition across various Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Accompanied by Castilla-La Mancha regional president Emiliano García-Page and Education Minister Milagros Tolón, the King and Queen toured the wards to speak with injured passengers and express the nation’s gratitude to medical staff and emergency responders.