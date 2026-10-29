Malaga blood transfusion centre doubles donations thanks to residents' solidarity following Urda train crash

The blood transfusion centre (CTTC) in Malaga city was positively overwhelmed by the solidarity of people following the train crash in Urda (Toledo) on Wednesday ... . Hundreds of people turned up at the centre to donate. As a result, the number of donations doubled, reaching 400 bags, compared with the 200 on a normal day.

These bags, however, are not needed in the region of Castilla-La Mancha for the moment. "It's all going to stay in Andalucía, because they don't need it. If Castilla-La Mancha had asked for it, there would have been blood available and we would have prioritised their needs, but they have also had a great response from their own people," Dr Gracia García has told Sur.

The CTTC opened on Wednesday afternoon to "respond to the public's show of solidarity", although the centre had not issued "any emergency appeal".

Dr García said that they had received numerous calls from people wanting to donate from the early hours of Wednesday morning. This is why they decided to open the centre.

In other regions, such as Madrid, the response has also been overwhelming. The local population has taken charge of the situation and is doing everything it can to help its fellow citizens.

Avalanche

The rush of people keen to donate was such that the collection team did not finish collecting until 1am. "The staff gave it their all," Dr García said.

Just outside the centre's entrance, facing the street, more than 100 people, both young and old, waited patiently to donate blood.

"I've seen the disaster and the appeal for blood. Although I've never donated before, I think there's always a first time," Carmen, who had come along with a couple of friends, said.

Many of those queuing confirmed that they'd decided to go without a moment's hesitation after finishing work. They hadn't even gone home first. Such gestures are heartening on such a tragic day.

How to donate

The CTTC in Malaga's Hospital Civil will also be open from 4pm to 9pm on Thursday afternoon.

Dr García said that the best thing is for everyone to attend the collection points organised in their respective local areas, details of which can be found on the centre's website.

To donate, you must be between 18 and 65 years old, weigh more than 50 kilos and not currently have, nor have previously had, any blood-borne diseases (hepatitis B or C, AIDS, syphilis). Women may donate a maximum of three times a year and men a maximum of four times. There must be a gap of at least two months between one donation and the next.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city