Spain has deployed three naval warships and dozens of additional riot police to Ceuta as authorities move to secure the border ahead of a suspected ... mass crossing attempt on 15 August.

The Ministry of Defence and the Interior Ministry simultaneously reinforced security in the autonomous enclave following intelligence warnings of a coordinated border push. The move follows a major crossing on 30 July that saw more than 72,000 irregular entries and at least 80 deaths on the Spanish side.

Naval frigates Navarra and Santa María have arrived in Ceuta waters, joining the maritime action vessel Rayo and a logistical support ship. The immediate goal is to step up maritime surveillance across the southern bay and enhance intelligence monitoring around the Strait of Gibraltar.

Both frigates belong to the 41st Escort Squadron based in Rota. The 138-metre vessels carry airborne helicopters, surface radar sensors, and advanced combat systems.

Roughly 2,000 military personnel are currently stationed in the city, working Alongside local security forces.

On land, the National Police will deploy a further 45 riot police officers, bringing the total number of specialized intervention units sent to Ceuta since the crisis began to 270. Additional border specialists and intelligence officers have also been dispatched to assist with documentation and counter-threat operations.

TheGuardia Civil maintains a heavily reinforced presence on the ground and at sea, backed by extra diving teams, a support vessel, additional patrol craft, a second helicopter, and specialized drone operators.

Security agencies issued the alert after monitoring social media posts calling for a mass crossing on 15 August. An internal Guardia Civil report confirmed the existence of the online campaign, rating it as a significant mobilisation risk.