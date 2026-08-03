Spain's National Court opens state security probe into mass Ceuta border crossing

Spain's National Court has opened a preliminary investigation into the mass arrival of migrants in Ceuta on 30 and 31 July, after a border crossing that saw between 50,000 and 60,000 people ... enter the Spanish enclave from Morocco. At least 72 people died on the Spanish side of the border alone.

Judge María Tardón ordered the investigation after finding indications of possible criminal offences in a complaint filed by Iustitia Europa, a Spanish political party. She has instructed the National Police to establish whether the mass crossing was a coordinated operation directed by criminal organisations or other external actors.

The investigating judge said the circumstances suggested the possible commission of offences against the peace or independence of the state. The reference to offences under Title XXIII of Spain's Criminal Code indicates she has not ruled out the possibility that authorities in Rabat, or individuals linked to the Moroccan government, could have been connected to last week's events in Ceuta, the Spanish autonomous city on the North African coast.

However, before deciding whether the National Court has jurisdiction over the case, she has ordered the essential investigative steps needed to establish what happened, the circumstances surrounding the events and who may have been involved.

Tardón has instructed the National Police's Central Unit for Illegal Immigration Networks and Document Forgery, known as Ucrif, to prepare a report into the "mass irregular entry" of people arriving from Moroccan territory, particularly during 30 and 31 July.

Identifying who organised the crossings

The judge has asked officers to determine whether the crossings were "a coordinated action or one directed by a criminal organisation or group" and to gather all available evidence to identify those involved in organising or carrying them out.

The investigation follows a complaint lodged by Iustitia Europa, which asked the National Court to examine possible offences relating to state security, participation in a criminal organisation, facilitating illegal immigration and failure to prosecute criminal offences.

The complaint requested that investigators examine the possible involvement of individuals, members of criminal organisations, officials, public authorities, agents and foreign state or para-state structures that may have been linked to the mass crossing. It also called for Moroccan or Spanish officials to be investigated should evidence emerge of their involvement.

Iustitia Europa argues that the mass crossing may have formed part of a fresh attempt to use migration flows as a means of exerting pressure on Spain. According to the party, the events may have been coordinated by an established network capable of mobilising and directing hundreds of people within a very short period.

Digital call-outs

Among the evidence submitted with the complaint were online messages allegedly organising the crossings, including instructions on timings and vulnerable sections of the border. The complaint also referred to a possible division of responsibilities between those who recruited participants, organised transport and ultimately carried out the crossings.

The opening of proceedings adds a further judicial investigation to the Ceuta border crisis. Investigators must now determine whether the mass crossing resulted solely from a spontaneous mobilisation fuelled by rumours circulating on social media, or whether it involved prior planning, coordinated leadership or organised structures capable of facilitating the large-scale movement of people from Morocco.