Morocco blames the crisis in Ceuta on criminal gangs, disinformation and the Supreme Court ruling

The Moroccan Government has broken its silence regarding the migration crisis in Ceuta .

According to Rabat, the mass influx of migrants was caused by ... a combination of factors: the activities of human trafficking networks, misinformation, and misunderstandings surrounding a recent ruling by the Spanish Supreme Court on "immediate returns". This is his first public assessment following the arrival of between 50,000 and 60,000 people in Ceuta between last Thursday and Friday, a figure that Morocco reduced to 40,000 in its statement. Yesterday, the Spanish Government raised the official death toll to 72, while Rabat confirmed a further eleven deaths on its territory.

A spokesperson for the Moroccan ministry of interior, in a press release reported by the national media, has stated that the events in Ceuta were not the result of “either spontaneous circumstances or circumstantial factors”, but rather a combination of “the malicious exploitation of the digital sphere and the activities of human trafficking networks”, alongside “the dissemination of misleading information and misinterpretations that accompanied the recent decisions issued by the Spanish judicial authorities”.

These “misinterpretations”, stemming from misinformation, “reinforced the belief among some of those wishing to migrate that it was possible to avoid immediate repatriation”, the home office said.

Rabat maintains that it has acted impeccably since the start of the crisis, adopting “a proactive and comprehensive approach, based on early detection, increased levels of vigilance and mobilisation, and the strengthening of preparedness amongst the various security services and local authorities”.

Deaths in Morocco

All of this made it possible to “manage the course of events, protect lives, maintain public order and secure the borders, whilst strictly adhering to legal provisions and the principle of proportionality in the intervention”. The Moroccan ministry also provided its own casualty figures, confirming eleven deaths: ten of whom drowned and the eleventh from injuries sustained after falling “from a rocky area near the city of Ceuta”.

In this regard, Morocco is working with the Spanish authorities to finalise the verification of “the actual number of people affected, their identities and nationalities, with a view to completing the necessary legal, administrative and humanitarian procedures”.

The Moroccan ministry of interior concluded with a final assessment of the migration issue. It said, in this regard, that "the management of the migration phenomenon" can only be carried out "within the framework of a comprehensive approach based on shared responsibility, genuine solidarity and the equitable sharing of the burden".

In this regard, it said that Morocco “will continue to be, as its partners expect, a reliable and responsible partner, committed to strengthening international cooperation and coordination in the fight against irregular migration and human trafficking”.

In the meantime, “it will continue to take all necessary measures to protect public order, safeguard border security and ensure the safety of people and property, within the framework of the rule of law and in accordance with the Kingdom’s national and international obligations”.