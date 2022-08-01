August kicks off with higher temperatures than normal and stuffy nights In the first two weeks of the month minimum temperatures will not drop below 25 degrees, according to the state weather agency Aemet

A total of 34 provinces across Spain have an amber (significant risk) or yellow alert due to high temperatures, while another three will have a warning due to rain and storms, according to the forecast of the state meteorological agency, Aemet, this Monday, 1 August.

In Andalucía, Cordoba, Jaén and Seville will register the most suffocating maximums on a weather map to which Badajoz, Cáceres, Salamanca, Ávila, Toledo and Ourense will be added with values ​​close to 40C that, in the case of Extremadura, will reach 42 degrees.

Once again, however, the province of Malaga will continue to be in a thermal 'oasis' and escape the worst of the heat José Luis Escudero explained on his SUR blog 'Storms and lightning', and the province does not have any weather warnings activated.

Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, predicts that according to the extended forecast, August will register temperatures above normal in “practically the entire country during the first fortnight of the month”. Specifically, the mercury could spoar between 3 and 6 six degrees above normal in the north and centre of the Peninsula for the time of year. A warmer environment than usual is also expected, especially in the centre and south of the Peninsula and also in the Mediterranean area.

Sea temperature

Del Campo said that the water of the Mediterranean Sea, which is ​​up to five degrees higher than normal in the western basin, will maintain this trend at least until the middle of this month. Regarding rainfall, he pointed out that August is normally the least rainy month of the year although it is possible that some thunderstorms may form, especially in mountainous areas.

In the case of Malaga and the Costa del Sol, during this first week of the month, the temperatures will move between 24 and 32 degrees. The heat and humidity will continue to be present and the nighttime temperatures will not drop below 24-25 degrees, which will continue to make sleep difficult in many properties. At the end of the week mercury is expected to rise even further, especially on Sunday.