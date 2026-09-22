Ceuta court opens 37 sexual assault cases since 30 July mass migrant crossing

The courts in Ceuta opened 37 cases relating to sexual assault offences in the space of just a month and a half, between the date ... of the mass influx of people from Morocco on 30 July and 14 September.

Since around 80,000 migrants entered the city, the Ceuta judicial authorities have put the number of victims at 39 (38 women and one man), including 14 minors.

Almost half of the alleged perpetrators of these offences remain unidentified. All of those who have been identified are adults.

The figures appear in a report brought to the attention of the standing committee on Monday. The six judges in the civil and preliminary investigation section of the Ceuta magistrates' court initiated 37 preliminary investigations into sexual assaults during that period.

The court records provide, for the first time, a clear picture of the scale these offences have reached since the Ceuta crisis began. Of the 37 cases, 28 were still pending on 14 September, eight had been provisionally closed and one had been consolidated with previous preliminary proceedings.

However, the situation is far from resolved. Among the cases still pending resolution, the number of victims stands at 30, all of whom are women, including eleven minors.

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