Ceuta
Ceuta flag stolen from Malaga city hall after migration solidarity rally
Police review CCTV footage as suspect flees on bicycle days after thousands gathered in support of Spanish autonomous cityent
Police are investigating the theft of the Ceuta flag from Malaga city hall after it was stolen from its flagpole on Sunday.
The suspected perpetrator ... then fled on a bicycle. The police in charge of the case are reviewing footage from CCTV cameras at the city hall and on public roads.
The Ceuta flag is an institutional gesture of support in light of the migration crisis in the Spanish territory bordering Morocco. The flag is waving as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ceuta.
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The theft happened just a few days after the public demonstration on 2 September. The rally brought together thousands of people, including representatives from institutions and local organisations.
It was during the rally that the city council decided to raise the Ceuta flag in front of the city hall. A replacement flag has now been put in place.