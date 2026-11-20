The five young men arrested in the Guadalhorce Valley area for their alleged involvement in a group sexual assault on a young woman in Malaga ... province filmed part of the incident.

Sources close to the investigation have confirmed to Sur that they allegedly touched the victim and recorded several videos during a car journey. Those recordings are now with the court for investigation.

The investigation has made it possible to piece together the sequence of events that took place in October. It all began in a nightclub in Malaga city, when the victim found herself separated from her group of friends while trying to locate a personal item she had lost.

At that moment, she came across the five individuals under investigation, one of whom she already knew. They were travelling in a car. She ended up getting in with them as they set off for the Guadalhorce Valley.

According to the investigation, the young woman was travelling in the back of the vehicle with three other passengers. It was during this journey that she was allegedly subjected to various forms of sexual touching.

Once they arrived at the town where they live, the passengers began to get out of the vehicle. However, the driver allegedly stayed alone with the victim and committed rape. The young man who was sitting in the front passenger seat reportedly did not get involved, which is why the police released him after he had given a statement.

After the victim filed a formal complaint with the National Police in Torremolinos, specialists from the family and women's unit launched a painstaking investigation which culminated on Wednesday with the arrest of the five suspects in the Guadalhorce Valley.

The detainees initially included two minors, although one of them had already turned 18 on the day of the arrest.

Four of the suspects appeared before the court on Wednesday afternoon. The judge ordered their provisional release, subject to a restraining order.

Police and judicial investigations are ongoing to establish the extent of each individual's involvement.

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